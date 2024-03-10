PM says Zardari will strengthen federation

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif paid a visit to the residence of President-elect Asif Ali Zardari in Islam­abad late Saturday and congratulated him on his election as head of the state for the sec­ond time. The prime minister expressed good wishes for Asif Ali Zardari. President-elect Asif Ali Zardari thanked Shehbaz Shar­if for support in the Presidential elections.

In a message, She­hbaz Sharif said that the Senate, National Assembly and elected members of the four provincial assemblies have expressed their confidence in Asif Ali Zardari. The Prime Min­ister said that Asif Ali Zardari will be a symbol of strength of the fed­eration. He hoped that as President of Paki­stan, Asif Ali Zardari will fulfill constitutional responsibilities in ef­ficient manner. He said coalition parties will work togeth­er for development and prosperi­ty of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Satur­day thanked Presidents and lead­ers of different countries for send­ing him messages of felicitations on his assumption of the office of Prime Minister. In a series of posts on X, he responded to the leaders. He thanked Vladimir Putin, Presi­dent of the Russian Federation, for his message of felicitations on his election as Prime Minister. “I look forward to forging stronger ties between Pakistan and Russia in the days ahead.”

He said he was delighted to re­ceive congratulatory letter and telephone call from his dear broth­er Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan. “ I thank him for always being a sincere friend of Pakistan and look forward to building stron­ger ties between Pakistan and Ta­jikistan together.” He thanked Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbai­jan for his warm message of felic­itations on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. “I also thank H.E. Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan for his letter of felici­tations. Our two nations enjoy a unique bond of friendship that will grow from strength to strength.”

He said he was grateful to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbeki­stan, for his thoughtful letter to con­gratulate him on assuming office of Prime Minister for the second time. “I hope to work closely with him to strengthen relations of Pakistan and Uzbekistan across all spheres.” He also thanked Kassym-Jomart To­kayev, President of Kazakhstan, for his message of prayers and good wishes on his election as Prime Minister. “Pakistan values its rela­tions with your great country and I look forward to working with you to strengthen our bonds of friend­ship. I also look forward to our close cooperation in SCO and ECO.” He expressed delight over receiving warm letters of felicitations from Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People & Chairman of Halk Maslakhaty. “I look forward to working with Turkmenistan to build stronger bilateral ties and en­hance regional cooperation.”