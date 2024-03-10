Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest 4 suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

APP
March 10, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   In an op­eration, the Super Market police station conducted a raid on confidential informa­tion, resulting in the appre­hension of four individuals engaged in gambling activi­ties. According to the state­ment provided by SSP Cen­tral Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, the raid took place in the Liaquatabad area, where the Super Market police station apprehended the suspects red-handed. The arrested individuals have been iden­tified as Muneeb Ahmed, Zohaib, Ali, and Khadim. Upon their apprehension, authorities seized a signifi­cant amount of cash, along with two mobile phones and various gambling materi­als. Subsequently, a case has been registered against the arrested suspects, and the matter has been transferred to the investigation authori­ties for further inquiry.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1709963190.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024