Police arrest 4 suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

KARACHI - In an op­eration, the Super Market police station conducted a raid on confidential informa­tion, resulting in the appre­hension of four individuals engaged in gambling activi­ties. According to the state­ment provided by SSP Cen­tral Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, the raid took place in the Liaquatabad area, where the Super Market police station apprehended the suspects red-handed. The arrested individuals have been iden­tified as Muneeb Ahmed, Zohaib, Ali, and Khadim. Upon their apprehension, authorities seized a signifi­cant amount of cash, along with two mobile phones and various gambling materi­als. Subsequently, a case has been registered against the arrested suspects, and the matter has been transferred to the investigation authori­ties for further inquiry.