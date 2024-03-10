Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police detain key PTI leaders during protest against 'rigged' elections

Police detain key PTI leaders during protest against 'rigged' elections
Web Desk
7:24 PM | March 10, 2024
National

The Lahore police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja and several activists during the rally organised by the party against the alleged rigging in the election.

The party leaders and activists gathered at the GPO Chowk Lahore on the call of the PTI founder to protest against the alleged rigging in the recently held polls.

The arrest of PTI's senior leader Sardar Latif Khosa was confirmed by his son Shahbaz Khosa.

Khosa was arrested from Sadar Cantt roundabout while Salman Akram Raja was detained near Icchra.

 On the occasion of arrest, MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas said the Punjab government was behind all this hooliganism.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024