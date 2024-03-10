Police detain key PTI leaders during protest against 'rigged' elections

The Lahore police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja and several activists during the rally organised by the party against the alleged rigging in the election.

The party leaders and activists gathered at the GPO Chowk Lahore on the call of the PTI founder to protest against the alleged rigging in the recently held polls.



The arrest of PTI's senior leader Sardar Latif Khosa was confirmed by his son Shahbaz Khosa.

Khosa was arrested from Sadar Cantt roundabout while Salman Akram Raja was detained near Icchra.

On the occasion of arrest, MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas said the Punjab government was behind all this hooliganism.