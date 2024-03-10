Police make foolproof security for PA session

LAHORE - The Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements at the Pun­jab Assembly on the occasion of the presidential elections. IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited the Punjab Assembly and reviewed the security arrangements. He met the police of­ficers and personnel posted on se­curity duty. He instructed the police officers and officials to be on alert and perform their duty diligently. The IGP said that excellent security arrangements had been made on the occasion of polling for the presiden­tial elections in the Punjab Assembly. He instructed the police teams not to allow anyone to take the law into their hands. He ordered to take action according to the law against the evil elements causing any disturbance. He said that monitoring of security and traffic arrangements is being ensured with the help of CCTV cameras. Earlier, the IGP issued orders for increasing security of the entire province, includ­ing in the Punjab Assembly, on the occasion of the presidential elections. He, while instructing the officers, said the security of the entire Punjab in­cluding the provincial capital should be tightened.