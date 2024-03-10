Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police make foolproof security for PA session

Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements at the Pun­jab Assembly on the occasion of the presidential elections. IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited the Punjab Assembly and reviewed the security arrangements. He met the police of­ficers and personnel posted on se­curity duty. He instructed the police officers and officials to be on alert and perform their duty diligently. The IGP said that excellent security arrangements had been made on the occasion of polling for the presiden­tial elections in the Punjab Assembly. He instructed the police teams not to allow anyone to take the law into their hands. He ordered to take action according to the law against the evil elements causing any disturbance. He said that monitoring of security and traffic arrangements is being ensured with the help of CCTV cameras. Earlier, the IGP issued orders for increasing security of the entire province, includ­ing in the Punjab Assembly, on the occasion of the presidential elections. He, while instructing the officers, said the security of the entire Punjab in­cluding the provincial capital should be tightened.

Multan Sultans join forces with polio programme to end polio

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024