Political instability refers to a situation where a country’s ruling system declines and be­comes powerless to provide a strong environment for its citi­zens. It is characterised by fre­quent changes in government, social unrest, violence, and eco­nomic crises. Political instability can have critical implications for a nation’s stability. Here are some examples along with brief descrip­tions of how a state can descend into an unstable environment:

1. Decline in Economic Growth: A strong economy represents a na­tion’s value and power, akin to a lion ruling its forest. Unfortunately, Pakistan has faced strenuous situ­ations and has been unable to ad­dress them effectively. The import system is at its peak compared to exports, despite efforts to promote exports. Additionally, the agricul­ture sector, which sustains 65% to 70% of the population, faced dev­astating floods in 2022 due to cli­mate change. The government’s in­adequate response worsened the plight of affected citizens, contrib­uting to economic instability.

2. Rise in Poverty: Poverty, a con­dition where individuals lack the financial resources for a certain standard of living, is a significant concern. Nearly 62.56% of Paki­stan’s population resides in vil­lages, and poverty rates have in­creased to 37.2% as of 2023. This means that 40% of the country’s population lives below the pover­ty line, posing a substantial chal­lenge to economic stability.

3. Corruption: Corruption among government officials un­dermines trust between the gov­ernment and its citizens. Pakistan ranks 140th out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perception In­dex 2022, published by Trans­parency International. This wide­spread corruption contributes to political instability, leading to pro­tests, strikes, and violence.

4. Lack of Democratic Institu­tions and Processes: Free and fair elections are essential for citizens to select their leaders and hold them accountable. However, in Pakistan, electoral processes are often marred by corruption and influence-peddling. Voters are co­erced or bribed to support partic­ular candidates, undermining the democratic process.

Overall, these factors contribute to political instability in Pakistan, affecting its governance and so­cio-economic development.

To address the challenges out­lined, Pakistan should focus on di­versifying its economy and sup­porting domestic industries to reduce reliance on imports while investing in agriculture resilience against climate change. Targeted poverty reduction programs should be implemented, along with im­proved access to microfinance and social safety nets. Corruption can be tackled through strict enforcement of anti-corruption laws, promot­ing transparency in government operations, and enhancing pub­lic awareness. Democratic reform should include strengthening elec­toral processes, ensuring free and fair elections, and fostering internal democracy within political parties. These measures collectively aim to promote sustainable development and political stability in Pakistan.

AAMIR BIJARANI,

Sindh.