Political instability refers to a situation where a country’s ruling system declines and becomes powerless to provide a strong environment for its citizens. It is characterised by frequent changes in government, social unrest, violence, and economic crises. Political instability can have critical implications for a nation’s stability. Here are some examples along with brief descriptions of how a state can descend into an unstable environment:
1. Decline in Economic Growth: A strong economy represents a nation’s value and power, akin to a lion ruling its forest. Unfortunately, Pakistan has faced strenuous situations and has been unable to address them effectively. The import system is at its peak compared to exports, despite efforts to promote exports. Additionally, the agriculture sector, which sustains 65% to 70% of the population, faced devastating floods in 2022 due to climate change. The government’s inadequate response worsened the plight of affected citizens, contributing to economic instability.
2. Rise in Poverty: Poverty, a condition where individuals lack the financial resources for a certain standard of living, is a significant concern. Nearly 62.56% of Pakistan’s population resides in villages, and poverty rates have increased to 37.2% as of 2023. This means that 40% of the country’s population lives below the poverty line, posing a substantial challenge to economic stability.
3. Corruption: Corruption among government officials undermines trust between the government and its citizens. Pakistan ranks 140th out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perception Index 2022, published by Transparency International. This widespread corruption contributes to political instability, leading to protests, strikes, and violence.
4. Lack of Democratic Institutions and Processes: Free and fair elections are essential for citizens to select their leaders and hold them accountable. However, in Pakistan, electoral processes are often marred by corruption and influence-peddling. Voters are coerced or bribed to support particular candidates, undermining the democratic process.
Overall, these factors contribute to political instability in Pakistan, affecting its governance and socio-economic development.
To address the challenges outlined, Pakistan should focus on diversifying its economy and supporting domestic industries to reduce reliance on imports while investing in agriculture resilience against climate change. Targeted poverty reduction programs should be implemented, along with improved access to microfinance and social safety nets. Corruption can be tackled through strict enforcement of anti-corruption laws, promoting transparency in government operations, and enhancing public awareness. Democratic reform should include strengthening electoral processes, ensuring free and fair elections, and fostering internal democracy within political parties. These measures collectively aim to promote sustainable development and political stability in Pakistan.
AAMIR BIJARANI,
Sindh.