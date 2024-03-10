Pricey Essentials

The upward trends in prices of essentials have reflected across various streams of commodities over the months in Pakistan. Earlier, the high cost of fuel made it tough for most people to make ends meet. The most recent weekly read­ings of inflation are showing a surge in prices of staples like on­ions, potatoes, and tomatoes. Ahead of Ramazan, costly fruit and vegetables are pointing towards insufficient price control measures. Despite the government’s efforts to curb profiteering practices and despite the announcement of Ramazan relief, the market prices of essentials are exacerbating the financial bur­den on consumers already grappling with high utility bills.

Pakistan, otherwise a very blessed country that has local pro­duce of almost all vegetables and fruit, has the disadvantage of haphazard and random policies. For example, unchecked ex­ports of vegetables and fruit are making these essentials unaf­fordable for the people. The citizens have the first right over the local produce of the land, and if they have to purchase these things at high prices, there is a serious policy and regulation problem. Hence a serious and urgent need to regulate prices in every market at every nook and corner of the country.

Ramazan is the month of generosity and blessings, and there is little doubt about the philanthropy of people during this month. But aside from the free food availability and vol­untary ration drives, commodities should be within reach of everyone. It is a very thought-provoking trend that each year, ahead of this holy month, everyday essentials reach skyrock­eting prices. As much as this is a moment of self-reflection, it also necessitates that the government intervene, impose fines on those acting out of greed, and bring much-needed price stability to the market.

Out of the 51 essential items that the Sensitive Price Indi­cator (SPI) covers, prices of 14 rose compared to the previ­ous week. Price control and management authorities must ensure that all 51 items are available at moderate and afford­able rates and no further increase happens at least during the month of Ramazan.