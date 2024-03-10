Pricey Essentials

The upward trends in prices of essentials have reflected across various streams of commodities over the months in Pakistan. Earlier, the high cost of fuel made it tough for most people to make ends meet. The most recent weekly readings of inflation are showing a surge in prices of staples like onions, potatoes, and tomatoes. Ahead of Ramazan, costly fruit and vegetables are pointing towards insufficient price control measures. Despite the government’s efforts to curb profiteering practices and despite the announcement of Ramazan relief, the market prices of essentials are exacerbating the financial burden on consumers already grappling with high utility bills.
Pakistan, otherwise a very blessed country that has local produce of almost all vegetables and fruit, has the disadvantage of haphazard and random policies. For example, unchecked exports of vegetables and fruit are making these essentials unaffordable for the people. The citizens have the first right over the local produce of the land, and if they have to purchase these things at high prices, there is a serious policy and regulation problem. Hence a serious and urgent need to regulate prices in every market at every nook and corner of the country.
Ramazan is the month of generosity and blessings, and there is little doubt about the philanthropy of people during this month. But aside from the free food availability and voluntary ration drives, commodities should be within reach of everyone. It is a very thought-provoking trend that each year, ahead of this holy month, everyday essentials reach skyrocketing prices. As much as this is a moment of self-reflection, it also necessitates that the government intervene, impose fines on those acting out of greed, and bring much-needed price stability to the market.
Out of the 51 essential items that the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) covers, prices of 14 rose compared to the previous week. Price control and management authorities must ensure that all 51 items are available at moderate and affordable rates and no further increase happens at least during the month of Ramazan.