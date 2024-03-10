Railways conducts seminar on passenger safety, firefighting training

LAHORE - In a proactive move to pri­oritise passenger safety, the Pakistan Railways Lahore Division collaborated with Rescue 1122 to conduct a seminar, aimed at training operational staff at the railway washing lines. The event, held on Saturday, encompassed essential aspects of emergency preparedness and firefighting tech­niques. One of the focal points of the seminar was the training, provided by Rescue 1122 on emer­gency fire extinguishing methods. Attendees were not only briefed on theoretical aspects but also provided with an opportunity to participate in practical demonstrations, led by Rescue 1122 ex­perts. The seminar drew participation from vari­ous departments, including electrical, RTA, traf­fic, mechanical power van, and commercial staff, highlighting the comprehensive approach taken towards ensuring passenger safety.