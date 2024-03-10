Railways conducts seminar on passenger safety, firefighting training

LAHORE - In a proactive move to prioritise passenger safety, the Pakistan Railways Lahore Division collaborated with Rescue 1122 to conduct a seminar, aimed at training operational staff at the railway washing lines. The event, held on Saturday, encompassed essential aspects of emergency preparedness and firefighting techniques. One of the focal points of the seminar was the training, provided by Rescue 1122 on emergency fire extinguishing methods. Attendees were not only briefed on theoretical aspects but also provided with an opportunity to participate in practical demonstrations, led by Rescue 1122 experts. The seminar drew participation from various departments, including electrical, RTA, traffic, mechanical power van, and commercial staff, highlighting the comprehensive approach taken towards ensuring passenger safety.