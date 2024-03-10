RMI’s allied colleges conclude literary week

PESHAWAR - The Rehman Medical Institute’s (RMI) Allied Health Colleges - Rehman College of Nursing (RCN), Reh­man College of Rehabilitation Sciences (RCRS), and Rehman College of Allied Health Sciences (RCAHS) - concluded their annual literary week on Saturday, marking a vibrant celebration of culture, artistic ex­pression, and student talent.

The week-long event offered a variety of activi­ties fostering cultural awareness and providing a platform for students to showcase their creativi­ty. Renowned Urdu and Pashto poets, including Na­sir Ali Sayed, Bakhtzada Danish, Munir Buneri, Af­sar Afghan, and others captivated audiences with their powerful wordplay. A thought-provoking post­er competition explored diverse healthcare issues, showcasing the dedication of students from nursing, rehabilitation sciences, and allied health programs.

A special ‘Paint It Right’ workshop and exhibition allowed students to hone their artistic skills and proudly display their creations. The ‘Trend Tradi­tion Carnival’ showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Traditional attire, exquisite handicrafts, and delicious local delicacies provided a glimpse into the region’s unique identi­ty. Besides a debate competition, a digital book cor­ner, and the launch of Dr. Tariq Saeed Mufti were also part of this splendid week. The event was organized by the team led by Chief Organizer Muhammad Im­shad Khan, with organizers Rehana Nayab, Muham­mad Numan, Hoor Ali Kakar, and Shazia Gul. Student organizers Yousaf ul Islam, Muhammad Musa, Azmat Ali Khan, and Muhammad Shayan played a pivotal role in the success of this event.

Director RCN, Seelay Srak Rehman expressed her pride in the event’s success and said that the week aimed to cultivate cultural understanding for student talent. Students from all three colleges participat­ed and showcased the diverse cultures of Pakistan’s provinces. ‘RMI’s Got Talent’ and a short film festival kept the audience entertained, while a poetry session brought the RMI community together to celebrate language and diverse perspectives. Director RCN ac­knowledged the challenges of organizing such a large-scale event but emphasized the dedication of staff and students from all colleges as the key to its success.