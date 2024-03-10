Sunday, March 10, 2024
Russia says destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones
Agencies
March 10, 2024
International, Newspaper

MOSCOW  -  Russia said Saturday that it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones over its southern regions over­night, mostly in the Rostov area bordering Ukraine.

Kyiv has regularly launched drones into Russia during Mos­cow’s military offensive in Ukraine, now in its third year. 

“Air defence systems on duty intercepted and destroyed over the territories of Belgorod re­gion (one drone), Kursk region (two drones), Volgograd region (three drones) and Rostov re­gion (41 drones),” the Russian army said on social media. 

The southern Rostov region is a hub for the Russian army to plan its military operations in Ukraine. Rostov’s governor Vasily Golubev said on social media that a drone attack had hit the city of Taganrog, on the Azov Sea near a Russian-occu­pied part of Ukraine. 

He said a rescue worker was wounded but there were “no dead”. Social media channels close to the Russian army said Ukraine had targeted an avia­tion plant in Taganrog. 

“In Taganrog, in all likelihood, the target of the raid was the Beriev aviation plant,” accord­ing to a post by the Telegram channel Rybar, which has close army links. The channel also alleged that another target was a military air base further into Russia in the town of Moro­zovsk. Authorities in the Kursk region, which lies further north and also borders Ukraine, said a clinic had been damaged in the main city of Kursk. 

Regional governor Roman Starovoyt posted a video of himself outside “polyclinic number six in Kursk”. The top of the green building was visibly damaged. “Luckily, everyone is alive,” Starovoyt said, add­ing that medics had evacuat­ed patients from a nearby hos­pital. Kursk is a city of around 440,000 people, around 120 ki­lometres (75 miles) from the Ukraine border. Later Saturday, Yevgeny Balitsky, governor of the occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, said a drone attack caused a fire at a facility that was part of the electricity grid, without injuring anyone.

He said the facility served the Ukrainian border village of Polohi, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022. Firefight­ers were still battling the flames, Balitsky said.

