Sargodha police nabbed 494 accused in February

SARGODHA - Sargodha police arrested 494 accused including 226 pro­claimed offenders and 312 others in February.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office here on Saturday, district police recovered looted goods worth Rs 29.3 million from the arrested accused and hand­ed them over to their owners after completing legal proce­dures. Police registered 178 cases against illegal weapons holders, arm display and firing and recovered 12 Kalash­nikovs, 14 rifles, 33 guns, 2 revolvers, 122 pistols and 707 bullets and cartridges.

Similarly, the police registered 110 cases against drug peddlers and recovered 25.2 kg hashish, 575 gram heroin, 2246 liter liquor and unearthed two distilleries. In Febru­ary, a total of 1822 cases were registered and nine most wanted criminal gangs were also nabbed.

FOUR POWER PILFERES BOOKED

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the teams raided various areas of the district and caught four accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 132,678 on pilferers. On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against pilferers.