Sunday, March 10, 2024
Scattered rainspredicted for Sindh

Agencies
March 10, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain showers across several cities in Sindh within the next few days. According to the PMD, residents of Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkana, Qamber, and Shahdadkot can expect rainfall, while Karachi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies over the next two days. Meanwhile, a separate weather sys­tem is expected to bring a series of westerly winds to Balochistan starting today. This could lead to rain with thunderstorms across the province from this evening, March 9th, and continuing into March 10th.

