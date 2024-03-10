SCCI urges govt to take pragmatic steps to promote gems sector

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) urged the government to take practical measures to enhance the gems sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the provision of modern equipment, machinery, and financial and technical assistance. SCCI’s senior vice president, Sanaullah Khan, made this demand during a meeting with Naved Maqsood, the Director of Gems and Gemological Institute of Pakistan (GGIP).
During the meeting, Director Naveed provided a comprehensive briefing to SCCI office bearers about the institute’s objectives and key initiatives, particularly addressing issues related to the gems sector. Sanaullah Khan, highlighting the significance of the gems sector, stressed its role as a major source of foreign exchange earnings and the need to increase exports for economic stability. He emphasized the requirement for machinery, financial support, and technical assistance through the Export Development Fund to modernize the gems sector.
Assuring the GGIP senior official, Khan stated that SCCI would actively address issues related to the gems sector, particularly advocating for financial and technical assistance and machinery from the federal government, EDF, and other relevant authorities. The SCCI VP praised GGIP’s efforts in promoting the gems sector and expressed agreement with proposals for establishing a gems city and providing financial support through EDF.
Khan mentioned that the SCCI standing committee on the Gems sector would be fully functionalized to effectively address all issues associated with the gems sector. Subsequently, the SCCI VP, along with the GGIP Director, visited various sections to examine the cutting and polishing processes of precious and semi-precious stones, equipment, and ongoing training for students at GGIP.