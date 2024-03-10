SCCI urges govt to take pragmatic steps to promote gems sector

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) urged the govern­ment to take practical measures to en­hance the gems sector in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, emphasizing the provision of modern equipment, machinery, and fi­nancial and technical assistance. SCCI’s senior vice president, Sanaullah Khan, made this demand during a meeting with Naved Maqsood, the Director of Gems and Gemological Institute of Pa­kistan (GGIP).

During the meeting, Director Naveed provided a comprehensive briefing to SCCI office bearers about the institute’s objectives and key initiatives, particu­larly addressing issues related to the gems sector. Sanaullah Khan, highlight­ing the significance of the gems sec­tor, stressed its role as a major source of foreign exchange earnings and the need to increase exports for econom­ic stability. He emphasized the require­ment for machinery, financial support, and technical assistance through the Export Development Fund to modern­ize the gems sector.

Assuring the GGIP senior official, Khan stated that SCCI would active­ly address issues related to the gems sector, particularly advocating for fi­nancial and technical assistance and machinery from the federal govern­ment, EDF, and other relevant au­thorities. The SCCI VP praised GGIP’s efforts in promoting the gems sec­tor and expressed agreement with proposals for establishing a gems city and providing financial support through EDF.

Khan mentioned that the SCCI stand­ing committee on the Gems sector would be fully functionalized to ef­fectively address all issues associated with the gems sector. Subsequently, the SCCI VP, along with the GGIP Director, visited various sections to examine the cutting and polishing processes of pre­cious and semi-precious stones, equip­ment, and ongoing training for stu­dents at GGIP.