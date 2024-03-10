Security forces kill 10 terrorists in NW operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - The security forces killed at least ten ter­rorists in two separate operations while three others got injured in North Waziristan from March 8-9, the Inter Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The Military’s media wing informed that four terrorists were elimi­nated during an intelli­gence-based operation on March 8. Whereas, during the follow up sanitization operation, four more terrorists were successfully neu­tralized by the security forces, it added. In a separate operation in North Waziristan Dis­trict, movement of five terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghani­stan border, was picked up by the se­curity forces. After an intense fire ex­change, two terrorists, Terrorist Hazrat Umer and Terrorist Rehman Niaz were also sent to hell, while three other ter­rorists got injured. “Pakistan has con­sistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the bor­der. Interim Afghan Government is ex­pected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan. Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.