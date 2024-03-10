Seminar held to guide farmers about benefits of modern techniques in wheat cultivation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A one-day awareness seminar and mega farmers’ field day was organized here at Ratta Kulachi Farm to guide farmers about modern techniques for wheat cultivation and enable them to increase their per-acre yield. The seminar was organized by the Agricultural Research Institute (ARI), Dera Ismail Khan in coordination with Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC), Islamabad that focused on productivity enhancement of wheat under the PSDP Wheat Project. PARC Islamabad Chairman, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali was the chief guest of the event while he was accompanied by a team from PARC including Dr. Shahid Maqsood Gill (Member NR PARC), Dr. Imtiaz Hussain (Member PSD PARC), Muhammad Arshad Farooq (DG P&DD PARC), Muhammad Sohail (National Coordinator Wheat PARC) and Dr. Ashiq Saleem (DG AZRC DIKhan). Besides, National Project Director of PSDP-Wheat Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob and the University of Agriculture DI Khan (UAD) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakeeb Ullah along with their respective teams were also present on this occasion. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Research Director General Dr. Abdul Bari welcomed the guests and briefed them on the functioning of the agriculture research system in the province. National Project Director of PSDP-Wheat Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob, while addressing the seminar, shed light on the current status of wheat crops, the impact of the PSDP project, and the advancements made under the project. He emphasized the importance of using recommended seed varieties and adopting mechanical harvesting techniques to get maximum yield.