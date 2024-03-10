Seminar held to guide farmers about benefits of modern techniques in wheat cultivation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A one-day awareness semi­nar and mega farmers’ field day was organized here at Ratta Kulachi Farm to guide farmers about modern tech­niques for wheat cultivation and enable them to increase their per-acre yield. The seminar was organized by the Agricultural Research Institute (ARI), Dera Ismail Khan in coordination with Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC), Islamabad that focused on productivity enhancement of wheat under the PSDP Wheat Project. PARC Is­lamabad Chairman, Dr. Gh­ulam Muhammad Ali was the chief guest of the event while he was accompanied by a team from PARC in­cluding Dr. Shahid Maqsood Gill (Member NR PARC), Dr. Imtiaz Hussain (Member PSD PARC), Muhammad Arshad Farooq (DG P&DD PARC), Muhammad So­hail (National Coordinator Wheat PARC) and Dr. Ashiq Saleem (DG AZRC DIKhan). Besides, National Project Director of PSDP-Wheat Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob and the University of Agriculture DI Khan (UAD) Vice Chancel­lor Prof. Dr. Shakeeb Ullah along with their respective teams were also present on this occasion. Khyber Pak­htunkhwa Agriculture Re­search Director General Dr. Abdul Bari welcomed the guests and briefed them on the functioning of the ag­riculture research system in the province. National Project Director of PSDP-Wheat Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob, while addressing the seminar, shed light on the current status of wheat crops, the impact of the PSDP project, and the ad­vancements made under the project. He emphasized the importance of using recommended seed variet­ies and adopting mechani­cal harvesting techniques to get maximum yield.