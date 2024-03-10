Silk Routes Forum launched to promote sustainable development

ISLAMABAD - The Silk Routes Forum (SRF) had its launch at a local hotel here on Saturday, with an aim to pro­mote sustainable development and peaceful coexistence in the region.

The launch attracted attendees from various walks of life, includ­ing diplomats, politicians, and businessmen, said a press release. The diverse participation high­lighted the broad interest and support for this initiative along with showcasing a collective com­mitment from different sectors to­wards the forum’s objectives.

The SRF’s mission is to bring to­gether governments, NGOs, corpo­rations, and other stakeholders to work collaboratively for a future with sustainable, secure, prosper­ous, and equitable societies.

The SRF emphasized three key goals in its agenda.

The first goal of the forum is to achieve sustainable and equitable growth by reducing inequalities and promoting balanced regional development.

The second goal focuses on ad­vocating for peace and security, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility, ethics, and morality in preventing con­flict and human insecurity. Last­ly, the forum aims to promote co­existence and inclusivity through cultural exchanges, fostering synergy among diverse commu­nities, and celebrating shared traditions.

During the forum, speakers high­lighted the importance of its im­pact on the lasting Pakistan-Chi­na relationship. The speakers highlighted the pathways that can bring positive changes including sustainable development, reduc­ing inequalities, and enhancing re­gional stability.

The Guest of Honor at the Silk Routes Forum launch, Senator Mushaid Husain Syed emphasized the close friendship between Chi­na and Pakistan. He commended China’s leadership in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and high­lighted it as the most significant diplomatic and developmental ini­tiative of the 21st century.

Senator Syed underscored the importance of the Silk Routes Fo­rum’s revival, seeing it as a stra­tegic platform aligned with the BRI which is fostering collabora­tion and development across the region.

Former Caretaker Information Minister, Murtaza Solangi stat­ed that the friendship between Pakistan and China is akin to an “all-weather friendship.” He highlighted that regardless of political systems, the enduring bond remains steadfast, consis­tently progressing with brilliant projects.

Solangi emphasized the resilience of the Pakistan-China friendship, emphasizing its ability to tran­scend political changes and con­tinue to thrive through collabo­rative initiatives and remarkable endeavors.

Global climate expert, Sadaf Kha­lid emphasized the forum’s cru­cial role in addressing climate challenges and contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goals. She highlighted its potential for collaborative efforts in mitigating climate change impacts and fos­tering sustainability across the re­gion.

Chairman Reza Shah opined that the Silk Routes remind of connect­ing cultural ideas, prosperity, and spanning far distances. He em­phasized the commonalities and shared richness found in different cultures.

He underlined the significance of fostering cultural exchanges and collaboration as integral as­pects of the Silk Routes Forum’s mission. He expressed gratitude to all the speakers and acknowl­edged their contributions to the discussion.