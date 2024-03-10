SOA mourns the loss of its treasurer Syed Saeed Jameel

LAHORE - The Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) held an emergent executive committee meeting to pay tribute to the late Syed Saeed Jameel, the treasurer of the association. The meeting was marked by heartfelt condolences for the former Mr. Karachi, Mr. Sindh, and National Champion, whose contributions to the sports community were immeasurable. Khalid Rehmani led the gathering in prayer, seeking forgiveness and eternal peace in Jannah for Jameel. SVP Engineer Mahfouzul Haque reminisced about Jameel’s remarkable achievements and his dedication to sports. The meeting was attended by a wide array of SOA members. The house bestowed Asghar Baloch with the additional responsibility of SOA Treasurer.