SOA mourns the loss of its treasurer Syed Saeed Jameel

LAHORE - The Sindh Olympic Associa­tion (SOA) held an emergent executive committee meeting to pay tribute to the late Syed Saeed Jameel, the treasurer of the association. The meet­ing was marked by heartfelt condolences for the former Mr. Karachi, Mr. Sindh, and National Champion, whose contributions to the sports community were immeasur­able. Khalid Rehmani led the gathering in prayer, seek­ing forgiveness and eternal peace in Jannah for Jameel. SVP Engineer Mahfouzul Haque reminisced about Ja­meel’s remarkable achieve­ments and his dedication to sports. The meeting was attended by a wide array of SOA members. The house be­stowed Asghar Baloch with the additional responsibility of SOA Treasurer.