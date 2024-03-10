South Korea likely to suspend medical licenses of protesting doctors

SEOUL - South Korean authorities are expected to begin suspending the medical licenses of trainee doctors from next week, as the doctors’ protest enters its 19th day. The government has been sending notices to protesting doctors since Tuesday, warning them that their medical licenses will be suspended if they do not return to work, Seoul-based Yonhap News agency reported. For past three weeks, approximately 13,000 medical interns and residents have been absent from work. The doctors’ protests have forced hospitals to postpone surgeries and emergency medical treatment, while the South Korean military has opened its health facilities to civilians, the news agency said. Doctors are protesting the government’s plans to increase number of medical seats to address the shortages of doctors, particularly in rural areas and critical medical fields such as high-risk surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics, and emergency medicine.