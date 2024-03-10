Sunday, March 10, 2024
South Korea likely to suspend medical licenses of protesting doctors

Agencies
March 10, 2024
International, Newspaper

SEOUL   -  South Korean author­ities are expected to begin suspending the medical licenses of trainee doctors from next week, as the doc­tors’ protest enters its 19th day. The govern­ment has been sending notices to protesting doctors since Tues­day, warning them that their medical licens­es will be suspended if they do not return to work, Seoul-based Yon­hap News agency re­ported. For past three weeks, approximately 13,000 medical interns and residents have been absent from work. The doctors’ protests have forced hospitals to postpone surgeries and emergency medi­cal treatment, while the South Korean military has opened its health facilities to civilians, the news agency said. Doctors are protesting the government’s plans to increase number of medical seats to ad­dress the shortages of doctors, particularly in rural areas and critical medical fields such as high-risk surgery, pae­diatrics, obstetrics, and emergency medicine.

Agencies

