Tech Tug-of-War

The discovery of the mo­bile phone is a tremendous achievement in the history of sci­ence. However, the mobile phone has its merits and demerits. The merits of this gadget are numerous. First, it is a time-saving device. One can be in touch with others while going to work or going for recre­ation via the mobile phone. Nowa­days, there is no need to invest time in crafting lengthy letters and anx­iously awaiting responses. In emer­gencies, this device becomes a life­line, offering immediate assistance by connecting with others via mo­bile phone and averting potential troubles. Furthermore, the mo­bile phone doubles as a delightful source of entertainment. Whether it is watching dramas, movies, play­ing games, or enjoying music, one can effortlessly relish their leisure time on this versatile gadget.

Despite all these benefits, the mobile phone still has many dis­advantages. Firstly, people waste a lot of their precious time on mo­bile phones by misusing these de­vices. Excessive use of the mobile phone can impair eyesight. Ac­cording to scientific research, it re­leases radio frequency energy that is very detrimental to the human body. Furthermore, the prevalence of mobile phones contributes to a surge in street and cyber crimes, particularly among adolescents. They stay connected through mo­bile phones during incidents such as robberies, purse snatching, and mobile snatching. Additionally, a considerable number of accidents occur due to mobile phone usage. People often engage with their mobile phones while driving, lead­ing to frequent accidents. Last­ly, the influence of mobile phones on students is noticeable, as they often neglect their studies. Using mobile phones in classrooms, stu­dents are tempted to indulge in watching inappropriate series, re­sulting in deserted libraries. It is important for parents and teach­ers to fulfill their responsibilities; otherwise, the entire education system could be jeopardized.

MUHAMMAD AHMAD SAJID,

Raiwind.