Tech Tug-of-War

The discovery of the mobile phone is a tremendous achievement in the history of science. However, the mobile phone has its merits and demerits. The merits of this gadget are numerous. First, it is a time-saving device. One can be in touch with others while going to work or going for recreation via the mobile phone. Nowadays, there is no need to invest time in crafting lengthy letters and anxiously awaiting responses. In emergencies, this device becomes a lifeline, offering immediate assistance by connecting with others via mobile phone and averting potential troubles. Furthermore, the mobile phone doubles as a delightful source of entertainment. Whether it is watching dramas, movies, playing games, or enjoying music, one can effortlessly relish their leisure time on this versatile gadget.
Despite all these benefits, the mobile phone still has many disadvantages. Firstly, people waste a lot of their precious time on mobile phones by misusing these devices. Excessive use of the mobile phone can impair eyesight. According to scientific research, it releases radio frequency energy that is very detrimental to the human body. Furthermore, the prevalence of mobile phones contributes to a surge in street and cyber crimes, particularly among adolescents. They stay connected through mobile phones during incidents such as robberies, purse snatching, and mobile snatching. Additionally, a considerable number of accidents occur due to mobile phone usage. People often engage with their mobile phones while driving, leading to frequent accidents. Lastly, the influence of mobile phones on students is noticeable, as they often neglect their studies. Using mobile phones in classrooms, students are tempted to indulge in watching inappropriate series, resulting in deserted libraries. It is important for parents and teachers to fulfill their responsibilities; otherwise, the entire education system could be jeopardized.
MUHAMMAD AHMAD SAJID,
Raiwind.