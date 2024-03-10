Three fishermen die as boat sinks off Thatta Coast

THATTA - Three bodies of fishermen have been recovered near Hijamaru, following a boat sinking incident that occurred five days ago. According to Coastal Media Center spokesperson Kamal Shah, the recov­ered bodies belong to the group of 14 fishermen who were previously reported missing. The tragedy unfolded when strong winds caused a fishing ves­sel carrying 45 fishermen to capsize at sea. Search and rescue efforts managed to save 31 individuals, leaving 14 unaccounted for. The discovery of these three bodies brings the confirmed death toll to 12.