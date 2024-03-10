Tribesmen protest against merger of tribal areas

KHYBER - Dozens of tribesmen staged a protest rally at Baab-e-Khyber, Jamrud, on Saturday, vehemently opposing the merger of ex-tribal areas into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Organized under the banner of FATA Quomi Jirga, the gathering included tribal elders, members of Qabailistan Tahaffuz Movement, and Qabail Awami Party, all united in their resentment against the alleged forced integration.
Addressing the crowd, leaders of the jirga, including Malik Bismallah Khan, Malik Khan Marjan Wazir, Azam Khan Mehsud, Najeed-ur-Rehman Orakzai, and Malik Tehmash Khan, expressed their dissatisfaction. They asserted that the merger had occurred without the consent of the tribesmen, and promises made to the tribal people remained unfulfilled. Accusing authorities of stealing the resources of tribesmen under the guise of the merger, they called for the abolition of the Patwar system in FATA and the restoration of a structure based on local rights and traditions.
The leaders appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to establish a larger bench to review the FATA merger case, considering the ground realities and restoring the previous status of the ex-tribal region. The protest culminated with demonstrators, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans supporting their demands, marching from Baab-e-Khyber to Jamrud Press Club, where the gathering dispersed peacefully.