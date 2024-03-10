Tribesmen protest against merger of tribal areas

KHYBER - Dozens of tribesmen staged a protest rally at Baab-e-Khyber, Jamrud, on Saturday, vehement­ly opposing the merger of ex-tribal areas into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Organized un­der the banner of FATA Quomi Jirga, the gather­ing included tribal elders, members of Qabailistan Tahaffuz Movement, and Qabail Awami Party, all united in their resent­ment against the alleged forced integration.

Addressing the crowd, leaders of the jirga, in­cluding Malik Bismallah Khan, Malik Khan Marjan Wazir, Azam Khan Me­hsud, Najeed-ur-Rehman Orakzai, and Malik Teh­mash Khan, expressed their dissatisfaction. They asserted that the merger had occurred without the consent of the tribesmen, and promises made to the tribal people remained unfulfilled. Accusing authorities of stealing the resources of tribes­men under the guise of the merger, they called for the abolition of the Patwar system in FATA and the restoration of a structure based on local rights and traditions.

The leaders appealed to the Chief Justice of Pa­kistan to establish a larg­er bench to review the FATA merger case, con­sidering the ground re­alities and restoring the previous status of the ex-tribal region. The pro­test culminated with demonstrators, carry­ing banners and plac­ards inscribed with slo­gans supporting their demands, marching from Baab-e-Khyber to Jam­rud Press Club, where the gathering dispersed peacefully.