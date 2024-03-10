Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tribute paid to women’s contributions on International Women’s Day

APP
March 10, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

MIRPURKHAS   -   A program organized by Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) in collaboration with social organizations and NCA honored the re­markable contributions of women to society on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The event, graced by Divisional Com­missioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghouri, CSSP Chief Executive Officer Noor Muhammad Bajeer, and other distinguished guests, saw the participa­tion of women from vari­ous fields, including law­yers, doctors, students, and women from rural areas. Participants emphasized the crucial need for practi­cal measures to empower women, advocating for their inclusion in political and social spheres. The event underscored the im­portance of focusing on education, health, employ­ment, and technical skills to facilitate women’s ho­listic development. An im­passioned call was made to commit to ongoing efforts for the economic and social advancement of women.

2 killed, several injured in blast in Board Bazar area of Peshawar

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1709963190.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024