Tribute paid to women’s contributions on International Women’s Day

MIRPURKHAS - A program organized by Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) in collaboration with social organizations and NCA honored the re­markable contributions of women to society on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The event, graced by Divisional Com­missioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghouri, CSSP Chief Executive Officer Noor Muhammad Bajeer, and other distinguished guests, saw the participa­tion of women from vari­ous fields, including law­yers, doctors, students, and women from rural areas. Participants emphasized the crucial need for practi­cal measures to empower women, advocating for their inclusion in political and social spheres. The event underscored the im­portance of focusing on education, health, employ­ment, and technical skills to facilitate women’s ho­listic development. An im­passioned call was made to commit to ongoing efforts for the economic and social advancement of women.