Two Afghan nationals shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI - Two brothers were gunned down in a suspected targeted attack in Federal B Area within the remit of the Samanabad police station on Saturday, police said. Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi told media that Jamal Deen and Hayatullah were killed by unknown assailants. He said that the victims were Afghan nationals and lived in Sohrab Goth. They came to a car rental company in the nearby Federal B Area’s Block 20 and were inspecting a vehicle to be taken on rent for a wedding ceremony when two assailants riding on a motorbike emerged there. The SSP said that theassailants shot them in the head, killing them on the spot. He said that the bodies were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Ruling out the possibility of any robbery attempt, he said that it appeared that the killers were chasing the duo from Sohrab Goth.
Quoting the statements of eyewitnesses, he said that the killers also appeared to be Afghans. He suspected some personal enmity as the likely motive for the double murder. However, investigations were underway, he added. Meanwhile, the Saudabad police claimed to have arrested a suspected robber for his alleged involvement in two murders. Korangi SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi said that with help of technology, the police arrested Bibar alias Dilbar.
“The held suspect is part of a three-member gang of robbers involved in murder, attempted murders and robberies,” he said.
During the initial probe, he revealed that he killed Nabeel over resistance in Saudabad on Feb 24. He was also involved in murder of a government employee, Mohammed Arif, in 2023.
AYAZ’S STRUGGLESFOR DEMOCRACYREMEMBERED
Ayaz Soomro Foundation and Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Library organized a seminar in memory of Ex-Minister of Sindh Assembly Muhammad Ayaz Soomro here on Saturday which was presided over by Chairman of Ayaz Soomro Foundation Ex-DIG Muhammad Riyaz Soomro. Addressing the event, Muhammad Riyaz Soomro said that Ayaz Soomro has contributed to the restoration of Democracy and faced various trials. He said that Ayaz raised his voice through the forum of the PPP on burning issues of Sindh and rendered services to the people of Sindh, which cannot be forgotten. On the platform of Ayaz Soomro Foundation, widows are provided with sewing machines and financial support, Riyaz maintained. The seminar highlighted the life of Muhammad Ayaz Soomro through presentations. Students stated that Ayaz Soomro served the poor, orphans, and widows. They noted that his legacy continues today through the Ayaz Foundation’s efforts to aid the underprivileged. In attendance at the seminar were the library’s In-charge, Shamsuddin Kalhoro, Professor Syed Amitiyaz Ali Shah, Information Director Darshan Lal, and numerous representatives from various schools. Certificates were distributed to intellectual students at the seminar’s conclusion.