Two Afghan nationals shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI - Two brothers were gunned down in a suspected tar­geted attack in Federal B Area within the remit of the Samanabad police station on Saturday, police said. Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi told media that Ja­mal Deen and Hayatullah were killed by unknown assailants. He said that the victims were Afghan na­tionals and lived in Sohrab Goth. They came to a car rental company in the near­by Federal B Area’s Block 20 and were inspecting a vehicle to be taken on rent for a wedding ceremony when two assailants riding on a motorbike emerged there. The SSP said that theassailants shot them in the head, killing them on the spot. He said that the bod­ies were shifted to the Ab­basi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Ruling out the possibility of any robbery attempt, he said that it appeared that the killers were chasing the duo from Sohrab Goth.

Quoting the statements of eyewitnesses, he said that the killers also appeared to be Afghans. He suspected some personal enmity as the likely motive for the double murder. However, investigations were under­way, he added. Meanwhile, the Saudabad police claimed to have arrested a suspected robber for his alleged in­volvement in two murders. Korangi SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi said that with help of technology, the police ar­rested Bibar alias Dilbar.

“The held suspect is part of a three-member gang of robbers involved in murder, attempted murders and robberies,” he said.

During the initial probe, he revealed that he killed Nabeel over resistance in Saudabad on Feb 24. He was also involved in murder of a government employee, Mohammed Arif, in 2023.

AYAZ’S STRUGGLESFOR DEMOCRACYREMEMBERED

Ayaz Soomro Founda­tion and Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Library organized a seminar in memory of Ex-Minister of Sindh Assembly Muhammad Ayaz Soomro here on Saturday which was presided over by Chair­man of Ayaz Soomro Foun­dation Ex-DIG Muhammad Riyaz Soomro. Addressing the event, Muhammad Ri­yaz Soomro said that Ayaz Soomro has contributed to the restoration of Democra­cy and faced various trials. He said that Ayaz raised his voice through the forum of the PPP on burning issues of Sindh and rendered ser­vices to the people of Sindh, which cannot be forgotten. On the platform of Ayaz Soomro Foundation, wid­ows are provided with sew­ing machines and financial support, Riyaz maintained. The seminar highlighted the life of Muhammad Ayaz Soomro through presenta­tions. Students stated that Ayaz Soomro served the poor, orphans, and widows. They noted that his legacy continues today through the Ayaz Foundation’s ef­forts to aid the underprivi­leged. In attendance at the seminar were the library’s In-charge, Shamsuddin Kal­horo, Professor Syed Am­itiyaz Ali Shah, Information Director Darshan Lal, and numerous representatives from various schools. Cer­tificates were distributed to intellectual students at the seminar’s conclusion.