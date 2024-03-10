Two bandits killed, three arrested in Karachi 'encounters'

Two robbers were killed and three arrested in separate police encounters in different areas of the city here on Saturday.

According to DIG South Asad Raza, two robbers were killed in the exchange of fire. The robbers were involved in many incidents of street crimes and robbery. Weapons and motorcycles were recovered from them.

Further investigation is under way. In another incident in Korangi Industrial area, police arrested three robbers after an encounter. One of the bandits was injured and later arrested.

SSP Korangi Hasan Sardar said in an exchange of fire between the police and robbers near the dam, a robber was injured and arrested.

Police also managed to arrest his two other accomplices. Two pistols and looted valuables were recovered from the arrested accused. The arrested robbers were identified as Muaz, Ali and Obaid.

