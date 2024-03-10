Two kidnapped for ransom in Kashmore

KASHMORE - There is no let-up in inci­dents of kidnappings for ransom in Kashmore as dacoits have kidnapped two more citizens and have demanded millions of rupees from their fami­lies for their release, on Saturday.

Sources in the police told media that presently over two dozen persons were in the captivity of dacoits.

In a latest incident, the dacoits lured two men namely Ali Dad Kalorr and Sher Muhammad Bhutto to the katcha area by pos­ing themselves as women on telephone, the sources disclosed.

The police, on the other hand, have said that the operation is continuing against outlaws in the katcha area. The Force has expressed optimism that the captives will soon be released and reunited with their families.