US Embassy empowers 150 women to launch entrepreneurial journey

ISLAMABAD - The US Embassy in Pakistan has launched the fourth Pak­istan cohort of its “Academy for Women Entrepreneurs” (AWE) program at the Lin­coln Reading Lounge at the National Library of Pakistan.

Bettina Malone, Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, launched this year’s cohort of the AWE which is set to em­power 150 participants from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islam­abad, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi, said a news release.

The AWE program is an entrepreneurship program that includes peer-to-peer learning and local mentor­ship, to help participants build their own businesses and seek innovative scaling opportunities.

This worldwide U.S. De­partment of State training program supports women across the globe in building their own businesses, har­nessing the power of public-private sponsors, local part­nerships, and US Exchange Alumni networks to help their businesses grow.

AWE is driving prosper­ity in communities in more than 100 countries. In Paki­stan this program is empow­ering women to realize their economic potential and in­crease prosperity for all.

During her remarks, Malone spoke about the need to support women en­trepreneurs noting, “When women are successful, com­munities prosper, and coun­tries thrive.”

With mentoring and guid­ance from established Paki­stani entrepreneurs, the 150 participants in AWE 2024 will undertake a rigorous three-month online train­ing program developed by Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Glob­al Management and Ameri­can natural resource com­pany Freeport McMoran.

Through AWE, partici­pants learn core business skills and meet weekly to discuss what they are learn­ing with experienced local mentors and US experts. AWE is designed to cultivate entrepreneurial know-how, help women entrepreneurs connect with funding oppor­tunities, enhance opportuni­ties for business expansion, and increase the likelihood of entrepreneurial success.

Five of the US Mission to Pakistan’s Lincoln Corners in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Is­lamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi will lead AWE Pakistan 2024 with support from the Pakistan American Cultural Center. Toward the end of their AWE journey, participants will have the opportunity to compete for seed funding from the US Mission to Pakistan to fur­ther grow or establish their enterprises. Upon comple­tion, participants will join the global AWE network, which offers further growth opportunities, as well as the commu­nity of US exchange program alumni.