Winnie the Pooh slasher film and Expend4bles named year’s worst

LOS ANGELES - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has swept the board at the Razzie Awards, winning five of the 10 categories. The slasher film took advantage of the copy­right for AA Milne’s classic tale expiring, and reimagined the characters of the Hundred Acre Wood as vicious serial killers. Sylvester Stallone’s Expend4bles also picked up two awards. Announced the day before the Oscars reward Hol­lywood’s finest, the Razzies name and shame the year’s worst films. The organ­isers describe their awards as the “ugly cousin to the Oscars”. When it was re­leased last year, the Pooh film received a string of downright awful reviews. The Guardian called it a “a terrifying com­bination of not-scary and not-funny” awarding it one star, while Empire said it was “the poorest writing and acting seen in a theatrically-released horror film in living memory”. The movie won worst picture, worst screenplay, worst director and worst rip-off. Pooh and Piglet, de­picted in the film as blood-thirsty killers, also won worst on-screen couple. But the negative reviews have not deterred di­rector Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who won worst director. He has announced a se­quel to the film and other horror films centring on beloved children characters such as Bambi and Peter Pan. According to US copyright laws, rights to characters can be held for 95 years. After that, the characters can be legally shared, per­formed, reused, repurposed or sampled by anyone without permission or cost.

At the beginning of 2024, the copyright for Walt Disney’s 1928 animated short film Steamboat Willie expired. As a re­sult, the trailer for another new slasher film, featuring a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse, was released on the same day the copyright expired. A new Mick­ey-inspired horror game, showing the rodent covered with blood stains, also dropped on the same day. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey did manage to