Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Xi Jinping felicitates Asif Zardari on election as President

Xi Jinping felicitates Asif Zardari on election as President
Web Desk
11:56 AM | March 10, 2024
National

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan.

In his message, Xi Jinping said China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers.

He said the two countries have achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations. 

The Chinese President said Beijing is ready to work with President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1709963190.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024