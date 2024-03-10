Zardari success is victory of democracy, says PPP leader

LAHORE - Chaudhry Munawar Anjum, central deputy secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party, lauded President Asif Ali Zardari’s re-election on Saturday, and termed it a victory for democ­racy. In a statement released on Sat­urday, Anjum commended Zardari’s commitment to the democratic process, echoing the sentiments of the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “Presi­dent Zardari has exemplified the essence of democracy by empha­sising the pivotal role of people, represented through the parlia­ment, as the true architects of law and governance,” added Anjum. Highlighting Zardari’s reverence for Bhutto’s vision and the rule of law, Anjum underscored the sig­nificance of democratic principles in the nation’s political landscape. “Democracy is the best revenge,” Anjum asserted, attributing Nawaz Sharif’s recognition of Bhutto as a martyr as a significant milestone in Pakistan’s democratic journey. Anjum emphasised the importance of supporting Zardari’s presidency as a testament to the resilience of democratic values. “President Asif Ali Zardari stands as an unwaver­ing champion of democratic poli­tics,” concluded Anjum, affirming his party’s steadfast commitment to upholding democratic ideals.