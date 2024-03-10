Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Zardari success is victory of democracy, says PPP leader

Zardari success is victory of democracy, says PPP leader
Agencies
March 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Chaudhry Munawar Anjum, central deputy secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party, lauded President Asif Ali Zardari’s re-election on Saturday, and termed it a victory for democ­racy. In a statement released on Sat­urday, Anjum commended Zardari’s commitment to the democratic process, echoing the sentiments of the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “Presi­dent Zardari has exemplified the essence of democracy by empha­sising the pivotal role of people, represented through the parlia­ment, as the true architects of law and governance,” added Anjum. Highlighting Zardari’s reverence for Bhutto’s vision and the rule of law, Anjum underscored the sig­nificance of democratic principles in the nation’s political landscape. “Democracy is the best revenge,” Anjum asserted, attributing Nawaz Sharif’s recognition of Bhutto as a martyr as a significant milestone in Pakistan’s democratic journey. Anjum emphasised the importance of supporting Zardari’s presidency as a testament to the resilience of democratic values. “President Asif Ali Zardari stands as an unwaver­ing champion of democratic poli­tics,” concluded Anjum, affirming his party’s steadfast commitment to upholding democratic ideals.

Multan Sultans join forces with polio programme to end polio

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024