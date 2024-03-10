Zardari will strengthen federation: Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD - Pakistan Peoples Partys (PPP’s) MPA and former Provincial Information Min­ister Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the President of Pakistan. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Memon recalled that for the first time in the history of Pakistan Zardari had emerged as a president in 2008 who transferred his authority to the parliament in order to make that institution more stronger. He credited the President for launching the China Pakistan Econom­ic Corridor (CPEC) project and for giving more finan­cial shares to the provinces through the renewed Na­tional Finance Commission (NFC) award. He expressed hope that during his upcom­ing tenure the President would play a pivotal part to make the federation stron­ger. Memon believed that a new journey towards prog­ress and prosperity would be started in the country.

SHAFQAT SHAH FELICI­TATES ASIF ZARDARI ON HIS ELECTION AS PRESI­DENT OF PAKISTAN

Prominent Politician Advo­cate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari for the elected President of Pakistan second time. In his statement issued here on Saturday, he said that it’s glad that the President of Pakistan has been elected through constitutional way. He said the parliament is complete now as the parliamentarians have elected their constitu­tional president.

Only Politicians can get the country out of the cur­rent economic and politi­cal crisis. Shah said. Syed Shafqat Ali Shah wished the parliament and the new governments will complete their 5-years constitutional term. Former Senator Dr Abdul Qayyum Soomro also congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President second term.

NISAR KHUHRO CON­GRATULATES ASIF ZARDARI ON HIS ELEC­TION AS PRESIDENT OF PAKISTAN

Pakistan People’s Par­ty Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Satur­day congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as 14th president of Pakistan.

Talking to media at Sindh Assembly building, MPA Nisar Khuhro said President Asif Ali Zardari was the pio­neer of 18th Amendment of the Constitution and during his tenure as President of Pakistan, provincial auton­omy clauses of the constitu­tion will be implemented in letter and spirit.

National Finance Commis­sion Award has been delayed since long but after elec­tion of President Zardari, new NFC will soon be an­nounced, Khuhro hoped. He said strong provinces are the based of the strong Fed­eration and after the aboli­tion of the concurrent list of the constitution, the federal ministries which are to be transferred to the provinces should be handed over to them. He expressed the hope that after election of Asif Zardari as President, democ­racy will be strengthened and the Parliament will com­plete its constitutional term.