Zardari will strengthen federation: Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD - Pakistan Peoples Partys (PPP’s) MPA and former Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the President of Pakistan. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Memon recalled that for the first time in the history of Pakistan Zardari had emerged as a president in 2008 who transferred his authority to the parliament in order to make that institution more stronger. He credited the President for launching the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and for giving more financial shares to the provinces through the renewed National Finance Commission (NFC) award. He expressed hope that during his upcoming tenure the President would play a pivotal part to make the federation stronger. Memon believed that a new journey towards progress and prosperity would be started in the country.
SHAFQAT SHAH FELICITATES ASIF ZARDARI ON HIS ELECTION AS PRESIDENT OF PAKISTAN
Prominent Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari for the elected President of Pakistan second time. In his statement issued here on Saturday, he said that it’s glad that the President of Pakistan has been elected through constitutional way. He said the parliament is complete now as the parliamentarians have elected their constitutional president.
Only Politicians can get the country out of the current economic and political crisis. Shah said. Syed Shafqat Ali Shah wished the parliament and the new governments will complete their 5-years constitutional term. Former Senator Dr Abdul Qayyum Soomro also congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President second term.
NISAR KHUHRO CONGRATULATES ASIF ZARDARI ON HIS ELECTION AS PRESIDENT OF PAKISTAN
Pakistan People’s Party Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Saturday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as 14th president of Pakistan.
Talking to media at Sindh Assembly building, MPA Nisar Khuhro said President Asif Ali Zardari was the pioneer of 18th Amendment of the Constitution and during his tenure as President of Pakistan, provincial autonomy clauses of the constitution will be implemented in letter and spirit.
National Finance Commission Award has been delayed since long but after election of President Zardari, new NFC will soon be announced, Khuhro hoped. He said strong provinces are the based of the strong Federation and after the abolition of the concurrent list of the constitution, the federal ministries which are to be transferred to the provinces should be handed over to them. He expressed the hope that after election of Asif Zardari as President, democracy will be strengthened and the Parliament will complete its constitutional term.