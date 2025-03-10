2,030 arrested for kite flying

LAHORE - On the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively ensuring strict enforcement of the Anti-Kite Flying Act in light of the Amended Kite Flying Prohibition Bill. The Punjab Police spokesperson said that this year, a total of 2,030 accused have been arrested across Punjab, including Lahore, for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act, and 1,993 cases have been registered. Additionally, 420,266 kites, 14,139 spools of kite string recovered, and 1,731 case challans have been submitted. In Lahore alone, 534 accused have been arrested, 542 cases have been registered, while 19,508 kites and 779 spools of kite string have been seized. Last year, across Punjab, including Lahore, 12,525 accused were arrested, and 11,866 cases were registered. The IG Punjab has instructed supervisory officers to ensure strict implementation of the Amended Kite Flying Prohibition Bill. He directed RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to intensify crackdowns against kite flyers, sellers, and manufacturers. The IG Punjab further emphasized that this life-threatening activity will not be tolerated, and those involved in this deadly trade will face zero tolerance. He also ordered strict action against those engaged in the online sale of metallic kite strings and kites.IG Punjab urged parents to keep their children away from this dangerous activity, while citizens were encouraged to demonstrate responsibility by reporting kite flying incidents to Helpline 15.