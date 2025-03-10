Monday, March 10, 2025
296 beggars arrested in Sialkot

March 10, 2025
SIALKOT  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Sunday that 296 beggars had been arrested under the Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958, while cases were also registered against 23 beggars and their facilitators. He said special teams had been formed under the supervision of Deputy Director (DD) Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman to crack down on professional beggars in the limits of Sialkot district. Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman said that during Ramazan, professional beggars from other districts also visit Sialkot and beg at important public places. A full-scale crackdown was underway to prevent them and it would intensify in the coming days.

