2nd NETP training of sub regional office TDAP Hyderabad held

KARACHI - 2nd NETP Training of Sub Regional Office TDAP Hyderabad was held at Shaheed Benazirabad. The training aimed at equipping new and potential exporters, particularly women entrepreneurs, with essential knowledge and skills for international trade and attracted participants from diverse industries.

Ms Afshan Uroos, Deputy Manager of TDAP, and Rizwan Ahmed from Pakistan Single Window delivered an insightful session on the export process, documentation, financing options, payments. Dr Sheheryar Gul Memon, Deputy Commissioner of Shaheed Benazirabad, also participated in the event as chief guest. He praised the collaboration between TDAP, academia, and the local business community.

He emphasized the region’s potential particularly in agriculture and industrial product. Dr Mohammad Ayub, President of the Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Dr Salman Bashir, Dean of the Faculty of Management, expressed gratitude for TDAP’s efforts in promoting business strategies to develop future entrepreneurs. Salahuddin Abbasi, DM & Incharge of TDAP Sub Regional Office Hyderabad, concluded with a vote of thanks to all stakeholders in supporting the growth of local businesses and fostering international trade.