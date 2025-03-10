436 search and sweep operations conducted in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE - On the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, security has been placed on high alert across Punjab in light of the current national situation. Intelligence-based search and sweep operations and mock exercises are being carried out throughout the province. The Punjab police spokesperson said that over the past 24 hours, 436 search and sweep operations and 8 mock exercises have been conducted across Punjab. During the operations, 38 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes and 123 suspicious individuals were arrested. They recovered 2 Kalashnikovs, 12 rifles, 20 handguns, and hundreds of bullets from the suspects. Additionally, 43 kg charas, 2 kg heroin, and 560 gram ice were also seized, along with other narcotics. To curb terrorism and criminal activities, Punjab police has been conducting extensive mock exercises. The IG reaffirmed that Punjab Police will continue search and sweep operations, mock exercises, and other preventive measures to ensure the safety of the nation and citizens.