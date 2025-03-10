Monday, March 10, 2025
61 held for profiteering

Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2025
MULTAN  -  Price control magistrates arrested 61 profiteers, sealed three shops, and registered three cases against violators for selling essential commodities at exorbitant rates. According to official sources, over 9,000 inspections were carried out across the district, resulting in Rs128,000 fines imposed on various outlets. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that strict monitoring was being carried out from wholesale markets to retail shops to maintain a stable supply chain. He emphasised that the administration was issuing daily price lists to regulate market rates effectively.

The supply of sugar at Ramazan bazaars has been doubled to meet public demand during the month of Ramazan, he added.

