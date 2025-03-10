Adil launches rap song celebrating success of Chinese animated movie Ne Zha 2

ISLAMABAD - In a remarkable celebration of global cinema, renowned Pakistani singer and DJ Adil Khan has released a rap song paying tributes to the success of the Chinese animated movie Ne Zha2. The film has garnered international acclaim for its breathtaking animation and captivating story. Adil, who was deeply impressed by the movie’s visual and conceptual brilliance, expressed his admiration for the incredible work done by the Chinese filmmaking team. In his rap song, Adil highlights how Ne Zha 2 has stunned audiences worldwide with its unique storyline, innovative animation techniques, and cutting-edge visuals. He emphasizes that the film’s success is not only a testament to China’s growing dominance in the global film industry but also a reflection of the unique and distinct content Chinese cinema offers to viewers worldwide. According to Adil, Ne Zha 2 showcases how the Chinese film industry has evolved overtime, now rivaling Hollywood in terms of quality and creativity. “The success of Ne Zha2 demonstrates that the Chinese film industry has moved far beyond its previous boundaries, presenting content that resonates deeply with audiences,” Adil shared. “This movie has set a benchmark for animation and storytelling. If this film were to be released in Pakistan, I am sure it would be a huge hit because Pakistani audiences love to watch good content, and Chinese content has already made a significant impact in our country, especially with Chinese dramas and movies gaining popularity on our television screens.” Adil, who has long been an advocate for international cultural exchanges, believes that the growing relationship between Pakistan and China should extend into the entertainment industry. He proposed the idea of launching a Film Corridor under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which could offer a platform for collaboration between the Pakistani and Chinese music and film industries. “Pakistan and China have already forged strong economic ties under CPEC, and now it’s time for the entertainment sectors to collaborate,” he explained. “Through such an initiative, Pakistani artists and filmmakers could learn from China’s advancements in both music and cinema, while also sharing Pakistan’s unique cultural heritage with Chinese audiences.”

Adil also underscored the importance of deepening cultural exchanges between the two nations, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation for each other’s cultures. He sees this as a step toward broadening the scope of the entertainment industries in both countries and enhancing their global reach. This is not the first time that Adil has expressed admiration for Chinese accomplishments. In the past, he also sang a song in celebration of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, further highlighting his admiration for China’s success across various sectors. With a successful career spanning various genres of music, Adil continues to make waves in the Pakistani music industry with his diverse and impactful contributions. His rap song on Ne Zha2 has already captured significant attention in Pakistan, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the movie’s potential release in the country. With its global appeal and the backing of industry veterans like DJ Adil, Ne Zha2 could well become the next big international hit to captivate the Pakistani audience. As the entertainment sectors of both Pakistan and China continue to grow, collaborations such as these can only serve to deepen the cultural bonds between the two countries, fostering mutual respect and admiration on both sides.