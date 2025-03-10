Armed Forces March 23 parade to take place at presidency

Monday, March 10, 2025
MATEEN HAIDER
March 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The annual joint parade of the Armed Forces of Pakistan is all set to take place on 23rd March, at a limited scale.  However, the venue of the parade has been shifted from the parade ground Sharkarparian to Aiwan-e-Sadar due to the holy month of Ramazan.

The arrangements of the joint military parade are being made at Aiwan-e-Sadr.  Credible sources told The Nation that a smartly turned contingent of the Armed Forces of Pakistan will be the key feature of the parade.  President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest of the parade. He will also deliver a speech on the occasion which is a long tradition of the parade.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, cabinet members, the chairman joint chief of staff committee and 3 services chiefs will also grace the occasion.

Arrangements are being made at the lawns of the President’s House. Due to limited space, a large number of guests including the public will not be invited this time. However, fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force would conduct a flypast at the end of the parade.

This is the second time that the Armed Forces joint military parade is taking place at Aiwan-e-Sadar on a limited scale.

The last time joint military parade had taken place at Aiwan-e-Sadar in 2014.

