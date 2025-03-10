Attock admin organizes events to commemorate Int’l Women’s Day

Attock - The local administration Attock and Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised different events to commemorate International Women’s Day. The activities include discussions by esteemed women leaders who shared their journeys, emphasizing resilience, education, and the power of self-belief besides performance of students depicting contribution of womenfolk in the various fields of life. To mark the day, a simple but impressive ceremony to mark the day was organized by local administration in Attock which brought together young school girls and accomplished women from various fields, creating a platform for mentorship, inspiration, and shared aspirations. The event was a vibrant tribute to the achievements of women and a call to action for gender equality and empowerment. Attendees included successful women from diverse sectors such as education, business, healthcare, arts, and social activism, who shared their personal stories and words of wisdom with the young audience.

They were of the view that evidence from around the world showed that empowering the women led to better economic growth of a country and urged that the government should focus on policy reforms to create a conducive environment for women to bring them into the mainstream of economy. Speaking as chief guest, Ms Inza Abbasi Assistant Commissioner Attock said, “Today, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women. By bringing together these young girls and successful women, we aim to inspire the next generation to dream big and break barriers.”

The event concluded with a collective pledge to continue supporting initiatives that promote gender equality, education, and women’s empowerment in the region. A function in connection to international women day was organized by Al-Khidmat foundation in which women from different walks of life shared their success stories.