‘Avatar’ director James Cameron shares exciting insight about third sequel

March 10, 2025
LOS ANGELES  -  Filmmaker James Cameron has dropped a major update about the third Avatar movie. The 70-year-old director will be returning along with his incredible cast for another exciting entry of the film series titled Avatar: Fish and Ash. The last movie from the franchise Avatar: The Way of Water came out in 2022, that broke Titanic’s record in terms of global collection. Ever since, the fans were eagerly waiting for the third installment. They will be happy to hear the latest update shared by Cameron. According to the statement of the director, the new movie will have a runtime longer then the second film.

The 2022 film was three hours and 12 minutes long. As per The Terminator creator, the upcoming film is going to be even bigger. While talking to Empire magazine, James added, “In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of movie 2.”  “The film was moving like a bullet train, and we weren’t drilling down enough on character. So, I said, ‘Guys, we’ve got to split it.” He confessed, “Movie 3 will actually be a little bit longer than movie 2.” Cameron’s co-writer on the film Amanda Silver has also unveiled that the third entry will have a different storyline from that of second.

