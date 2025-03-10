Bahawalpur DPO orders tightened security at Christian worship sites

BAHAWALPUR - In accordance with the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan, comprehensive security measures have been implemented at Christian places of worship. Hundreds of police officers and personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of all citizens, with a particular focus on the Christian community. On Sunday, foolproof security arrangements were made at Christian places of worship as per the orders of DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan, in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for ensuring security set by the Inspector General of Police Punjab. The deployment of hundreds of officers and personnel was part of this plan. Circle officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) of the district conducted checks on the personnel assigned to duty, briefing them on the sensitivity of their responsibilities and emphasising the need for heightened alertness. Additionally, the installation and functioning of security scanning equipment, along with the process of searching the premises, were reviewed. In coordination with civil security personnel, supporting agencies also monitored the surrounding environment and the activities of suspicious individuals. To maintain law and order throughout the district, effective snap checks are being carried out at various locations to monitor the movement of criminals at key entry and exit points. DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan emphasised that SHOs and officers on patrol duty must ensure continuous patrolling around places of worship for minorities. They are also required to question suspicious individuals and keep an eye on those living in close proximity to these worship sites. For the sake of social harmony, the security of all minority communities in Bahawalpur must be ensured without fail. Any negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated. DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan further stated that, alongside other law and order responsibilities, security SOPs must be strictly followed at places of worship, where large crowds tend to gather.

The protection of all citizens, including the Christian community, remains a top priority.