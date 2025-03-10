Beggars make Iftar shopping difficult for Peshawarites

Peshawar - Beggars arriving from different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Peshawar have swarmed the bazaars and food outlets, making Iftar shopping difficult for residents and demanding that the KP government take action.

Although begging has been declared illegal under the country’s laws, the influx of beggars—including men, women, children, and persons with disabilities—can be witnessed at jam-packed crossing points, mosque gates, and highly frequented public places and food outlets in the city and cantonment areas, especially before Iftar, irritating people during their shopping.

Beggars are flooding key areas such as Hashtnagri, Gantagar, Firdus, Nothia, Tehkal, Gulbahar, Faqirabad, Meena Bazaar, Karimpura, Shafi Market, Saddar Road, University Town, City Tower, Jawad Tower, and Deans Trade Centre.

Most professional beggars employ various tricks to exploit human nature and religious sentiments by crying, weeping, and chasing people in public places while wearing miserable attire. They stay at shopping malls, mosques, road signals, bus terminals, railway stations, traffic squares, and streets in Peshawar, making shopping difficult ahead of Iftar.

The unchecked, trained beggars pester Iftar shoppers in markets, chasing them or their cars to collect maximum alms in the name of Zakat, Sadqa, and Khairat.

Some beggars, roaming with exposed wounds, continue to hold and touch customers when they come out of their vehicles, which may expose them to contagious diseases and viral infections, including tuberculosis (TB), flu, and chest-related illnesses.

It has been observed that some beggars emotionally blackmail people by carrying medical prescriptions and disability certificates.

‘Alms’ seekers can also be seen in city markets asking for charity in the name of mosque construction, while many beggars resort to lame excuses such as seeking treatment for an ailing family member or claiming to have lost their jobs.

“Begging has emerged as a major social evil in recent years, to the nuisance of Peshawar residents,” said Professor Sundas Amin, who was irritated by beggars while shopping for Iftar at Pabbi Bazaar, Peshawar.

Besides bazaars and shopping arcades, he mentioned that shoppers were facing great inconvenience at traffic signals, food restaurants, bus terminals, railway stations, mosques, hospitals, markets, and public places due to the swarm of beggars in Peshawar.

“It is heartbreaking to see young beggar girls and boys carrying wipers in their hands, often starting to clean car windows at traffic signals without permission in order to get money,” she said.

He also noted that some beggars come with flowers, garlands, caps, and rosaries to give the impression that they are selling them, but in reality, they beg for money without intending to sell anything.

Faraz Khan, a resident of Nowshera, said he was busy shopping for Iftar with his family at Qissa Khwani when a teenage beggar with black-colored dye in his hand rushed toward him, asking for money or threatening to dirty his clothes.

“In order to save my clothes, I immediately offered him Rs50, which was refused. After several requests, the beggar accepted Rs100 and began running toward other shoppers, using the same technique. This behavior is intolerable in a civilized society,” he said.

He demanded that the KP government take immediate action against the swarm of beggars in the city so that people could shop for Iftar with ease.

“Begging has been declared illegal under the West Pakistan Loitering Ordinance of 1958,” said Noman Bukhari, an advocate.

Unfortunately, he said, this law has not been fully implemented, which has led to an increase in beggars, especially during Ramazan. Several central and provincial laws, such as the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997, West Pakistan Vagrancy Ordinance 1959, Pakistan Employment of Children Act 1991, KP Child Protection and Welfare Act (KPCPWA) 2010, and KP Orphanage Supervision and Control Act 1976, have been promulgated to check drug addiction and street begging.

Similarly, the KPCPWA, enacted in 2010, aims to protect the rights of women and children, but it has not been fully implemented, leading to an increase in beggars in Peshawar.

He emphasized that the role of the Child Welfare Commission (CWC) is crucial in providing protection to child beggars in KP. The KP government has imposed a ban on child beggars in Sindh province and directed the social welfare department to pick up child beggars from markets, roads, traffic signals, and streets and rehabilitate them at welfare centers.

The spokesman for the Social Welfare Department said that special drives have been launched to shift drug addicts and beggars to rehabilitation centers for treatment. In addition to treatment, these beggars are being provided with vocational education and training to make them useful citizens of society.

He urged well-off people to donate alms and charity to known deserving individuals and reputable organizations with clean service records, so that their alms can be used for a noble cause.