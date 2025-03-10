Brother of ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmed killed in Swabi

Swabi - Former Senator and ex-provincial amir of Jamaat-i-Islami, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan’s elder brother Shakeel Ahmed Khan was killed when their neighbour allegedly opened fire on him on Sunday.

Sharing the incident on social media, Mushtaq Ahmad said his brother had been brutally murdered in front of their house. “This brother was very dear to me. He was my hands and arms. This is the worst kind of cruelty,” he said.

DPO Mohammad Azhar stated that Shakeel Khan was killed by his neighbour’s firing. The accused, identified as Kamran Khan, had also killed his father, Gohar Zaman.

Riaz Ahmad, Mushtaq’s brother, told police they were standing in front of Gul Nabi’s house when the sound of gunfire came from Gohar Zaman’s house. Kamran Khan, armed with a Kalashnikov, came out and started firing with intent to kill. As a result, Shakeel Ahmed Khan died on the spot due to bullet injuries, while Gul Nabi Khan was injured.

The deceased was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Ahad Khan. His funeral was attended by thousands, including Central JI Amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Deputy Amir Mian Aslam, former JI head Siraj-ul-Haq, former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Abdul Akbar Khan Chitrali, Himayatullah Mayar, political leaders, government officials, police, and people from all walks of life. Soon after the funeral, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan demanded the immediate arrest of his brother’s killer.

KP CM condemns murder of Senator Mushtaq’s brother

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the brutal killing of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan’s brother, Shakeel Khan, in Swabi. Expressing condolences to Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, the chief minister prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and strength for the bereaved family. Gandapur termed the murder tragic and vowed that the perpetrator would be brought to justice soon. He assured that the culprit would face strict punishment according to the law.

Kundi grieved over killing of Senator Mushtaq’s brother

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Shakeel Ahmad Khan, the brother of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

The Governor sought a detailed report from senior officials regarding the incident.

In his statement, Governor Kundi extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of his full support during this difficult time. He emphasized that the culprits must be brought to justice as soon as possible. “The law and order situation in the province has deteriorated significantly. The provincial government must take serious measures to ensure the safety of citizens,” the Governor said.

He strongly criticized the provincial administration, accusing it of failing to protect the people.