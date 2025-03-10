Child bride sold for Rs50,000 rescued in dramatic police raid in Hazro

ATTOCK - In a shocking case of child marriage, a 12-year-old girl was rescued by the Hazro police in Attock on Sunday, after her stepfather sold her to a 60-year-old man for Rs50,000.

The police intervened just in time, bursting into the wedding ceremony in Khagwani village and saving the young girl, Atiya Bibi, from a life of potential exploitation and abuse.

According to reports, Atiya’s step-father, Tayyub Ali, had accepted the payment through the village numberdar and was attempting to secretly perform the nikkah ceremony.

The police acted swiftly after receiving a distress call from Atiya’s brother, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against nine individuals, including the groom, his relatives, and the nikkah registrar. Eight of the accused were arrested, while the registrar managed to escape.