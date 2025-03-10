CM Maryam approves welfare initiatives for Punjab workers

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities to formulate a comprehensive plan for the construction of labour colonies and modernization of social security hospitals across the province.

Chairing a special meeting on labour welfare, the chief minister emphasised the need to amend labour laws to better safeguard workers’ rights. She instructed Provincial Labour Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar to present a detailed proposal for the implementation of these initiatives.

As part of her commitment to workers’ well-being, CM Maryam Nawaz approved several key projects, including the establishment of a 200-bed Rehmat-ul-Alameen Cardiology Center in Lahore’s Defence Road and a new 50-bed social security hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

Additionally, she announced the launch of ‘Maryam Nawaz Wellness Centers’ in Lahore and Rawalpindi, where workers will undergo pre-screening before being referred to larger hospitals for specialized care.

“The provision of fair wages, medical treatment, stable employment, and adequate shelter is the government’s responsibility,” she stated, directing authorities to strictly enforce the minimum wage of Rs. 37,000 per month for all workers across Punjab.

“Hard Working people are friends of Allah, and we cannot neglect them,” she asserted. “Our goal is to make Punjab an exemplary province for labor rights.”

CM Maryam Nawaz also vowed to ensure no worker goes hungry or suffers due to financial hardship. She further stressed the importance of educational opportunities for workers’ children, reaffirming the government’s commitment to their future.