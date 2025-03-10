Coaches asked to hunt athletes from different cities for National Games

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has directed the provincial coaches to visit different cities of the province to select the top performing athletes for the upcoming 35th National Games. He issued these directions while presiding over an important meeting to review the preparations of National Games at the National Hockey Stadium. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal and other officials participated in the meeting. Khizar Afzaal briefed the meeting regarding the preparation of the National Games.

Faisal Khokhar said that the provincial sports associations will be involved in the player selection process for the National Games. The trials for the selection of players will be conducted on merit under the supervision of qualified coaches.

Khokhar said that Punjab athletes will offer best performance in the 35th National Games which are scheduled to be held at Karachi. He expressed his hope that the members of Punjab contingent will demonstrate excellent performance in the National Games and in this regard the task of best performance has been assigned to all provincial coaches.

“The top level training of players under the supervision of qualified trainers is essential for the satisfactory results in the National Games.”

He said that Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department is working effectively on the generation of revenue for the development of sports culture across the province. He directed the officials concerned to build shops, markets and food streets in several cities including Punjab Stadium Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan.