Corruption scandal uncovered at Punjab University

4:20 PM | March 10, 2025
A preliminary inquiry report has exposed financial irregularities and fake recruitments at Punjab University’s Institute of Education and Research, revealing a corruption scandal involving embezzlement and illegal leases.

According to the report, six high-value commercial shops were leased out at extremely low prices to preferred individuals without following proper tendering and bidding procedures. The leases were granted for an indefinite period, and the required security deposits were never submitted to the university treasury, allegedly being embezzled by officials.

The report names the former head of the department, an associate professor, and several staff members as key figures in the financial mismanagement.

Additionally, a separate case of fake appointments has been forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Department for further investigation. The preliminary inquiry has recommended a full-scale investigation and strict disciplinary action against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, last year, NAB Lahore moved to close a long-standing corruption case against former Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujahid Kamran and others, submitting a petition to dismiss the reference in the accountability court.

