Crackdown against profiteers continue for eighth consecutive day in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH - Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, the crackdown against profiteers continued for the eighth consecutive day. Authorities imposed fines totaling Rs12,000 on 13 shopkeepers found overcharging. Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars across all tehsils carried out inspections and took action against profiteers selling vegetables, fruits, grocery items, milk, and other essential commodities at inflated rates. Revenue officers instructed shopkeepers to strictly adhere to the officially set prices for essential goods, ensuring fair pricing for the public. The district administration reiterated its commitment to maintaining price control and warned of continued strict action against violators.