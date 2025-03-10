Monday, March 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Crackdown on overpricing continues in Abbottabad

NEWS WIRE
March 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD  -   The District Administration of Abbottabad on Sunday intensified its crackdown on profiteering and overpricing during Ramadan under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan. Special teams have been deployed to monitor prices and conduct daily inspections of markets to ensure compliance with official rates.

As part of this drive, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, inspected various shops in the Mirpur police station jurisdiction, reviewing the sale of meat, fruits, vegetables, and chicken. Heavy fines were imposed on shopkeepers found violating official price lists or selling substandard products.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner-1, Sana Fatima, along with Livestock Specialist Dr Sajjad, carried out inspections at milk, yogurt, meat, fruit, vegetable, and chicken shops. During the operation, one shop was sealed, while several others were fined for non-compliance.

Video of a man thrashing female on road goes viral

In another raid, Assistant Director of Industries/Consumer Protection, Muhammad Ibrahim, visited Jhagiyan and Murree Road, where he checked the pricing and quality of meat, chicken, vegetables, and fruits. Violators were penalized, and strict enforcement of price regulations was ensured.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025