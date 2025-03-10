Monday, March 10, 2025
‘Credit goes to PM for steering country out of challenges’

Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2025
LAHORE -   Federal Minister Rana Mubashir Iqbal has said that credit goes to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for steering the country out of challenges and making impossible things possible. Talking to media here on Sunday, he said that investors were coming to Pakistan and inflation was reducing, adding that public welfare projects like ‘Ramazan Package’ and others had been launched. He said that the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative would help ensure sustainable growth. Rana Mubashir said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should focus on improving governance instead of making false claims. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had done nothing for people except creating mess in the country. The minister said that the government was focusing on ensuring improvement in all sectors, adding that it was committed to rooting out hoarding.

