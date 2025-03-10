Monday, March 10, 2025
Dar meets Azeri, Indonesia FMs, agree to strengthen bilateral coop

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 10, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar yesterday separately met Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Indonesia Sugiono on the margins of the Extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC held in Jeddah. Recalling the recent visit of President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, both sides agreed to continue the upward trajectory of the bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, said a Foreign Office statement. In the meeting with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Sugiono, both sides reaffirmed the historic familial bonds between the two nations and agreed to deepen cooperation in various spheres.

