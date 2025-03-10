DIG for more security arrangements at check posts

LARKANA - Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nasir Aftab, visited the KhandKot-Ghotki Bridge in District Kashmore and reviewed the security measures in detail on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and Deputy Commissioner Kashmore were also accompanying DIGP Larkana.

DIGP Larkana visited the Khand Kot-Ghotki Bridge, where he meticulously reviewed the security situation and inspected all check posts.

During the visit,DIGP Larkana* met with the deployed police officers and personnel, provided them with necessary instructions regarding security, and assessed their performance of duties.

He emphasized the need to further enhance the effectiveness of security arrangements at the check posts and directed that the personnel remain alert at all times to handle any untoward incidents.